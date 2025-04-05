Menu Explore
Earth's Magnetic North Pole drifts again: What's causing this shift?

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Apr 05, 2025 06:01 AM IST

Scientists update the World Magnetic Model as the magnetic north pole moves closer to Siberia.

The magnetic north pole is once again on the move—this time inching ever closer to Siberia.

Scientists have updated the World Magnetic Model as the magnetic north pole shifts closer to Siberia, affecting navigation for GPS and other devices.(AI representational image )
Scientists have updated the World Magnetic Model as the magnetic north pole shifts closer to Siberia, affecting navigation for GPS and other devices.(AI representational image )

Scientists released an updated version of the World Magnetic Model (WMM) because they needed to adapt to these continuous alterations in navigational systems across the globe. People use the model to guide aeroplanes and naval vessels as well as smartphones and all GPS-enabled devices through millions of systems for precise directional guidance.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

