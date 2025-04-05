Earth's Magnetic North Pole drifts again: What's causing this shift?

The magnetic north pole is once again on the move—this time inching ever closer to Siberia. Scientists have updated the World Magnetic Model as the magnetic north pole shifts closer to Siberia, affecting navigation for GPS and other devices.(AI representational image )

Scientists released an updated version of the World Magnetic Model (WMM) because they needed to adapt to these continuous alterations in navigational systems across the globe. People use the model to guide aeroplanes and naval vessels as well as smartphones and all GPS-enabled devices through millions of systems for precise directional guidance.

