eBay down? Thousands of users say ‘search not working’ amid reported outage
Thousands report eBay search outages Monday, with 4,000+ users flagging issues on Down Detector affecting app and website functionality.
Thousands of users of the shopping platform eBay are reporting that the search function on their eBay app and website is not working Monday. More than 4,000 users have reported facing problems with eBay on Down Detector, a website that tracks outages based on users' reports.
As of 1:07pm EST, more than 4336 people have reported facing problems with eBay on Down Detector. 59% of the users said that the search function was not working, while 23% said they encountered issues with the app, while 17% complained that the website malfunctioned.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More