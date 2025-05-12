Menu Explore
Edan Alexander's family reacts to Hamas release; Trump thanks Qatar, omits Israel

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 12, 2025 04:42 AM IST

President Donald Trump confirmed that Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage in Gaza, will be released

President Donald Trump confirmed that Edan Alexander, the last living American hostage in Gaza, will be released as part of efforts for a ceasefire. In his message on Truth Social, the 78-year-old thanked Qatar and Egypt for mediating the American citizen's release. However, notably, he did not mention Israel. 

Edan Alexander will be released by Hamas(AFP)
(AFP)

“I am happy to announce that Edan Alexander, an American citizen who has been held hostage since October 2023, is coming home to his family. I am grateful to all those involved in making this monumental news happen. This was a step taken in good faith towards the United States and the efforts of the mediators — Qatar and Egypt — to put an end to this very brutal war,” President Trump wrote. 

Trump's failure to mention Israel comes as reports claim his relationship with PM Benjamin Netanyahu is strained because of their disagreements on Gaza and Iran. 

Meanwhile, Edan Alexander's family rejoiced to learn about his release. His father, Adi Alexander, told Ynet: “The entire family is now on the way to Israel. We were completely surprised to receive the call from [Steve] Witkoff. We knew about the negotiations but not about such a dramatic development.

“It’s very symbolic and moving to get this news exactly on Mother’s Day.”

Earlier in the day, Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff told AP that Hamas has agreed to release Alexander, who is an Israeli-American soldier based out of New Jersey. He was abducted from his base during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack that ignited the war in Gaza.

Trump is set to visit Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates this week in a regional tour. Earlier in the day, it was reported that the US president is ready to accept a luxury Boeing 747-8 jumbo jet as a gift from the ruling family of Qatar. 

