Einstein visa sees threefold increase in applications amid H-1B row, what is it?

The United States has experienced a significant increase in applications for the EB-1A, commonly referred to as the “Einstein visa.” The surge occurs as backlogs for employment-based visas keep expanding. The increase in EB-1A applications poses challenges for Indian and Chinese applicants as USCIS tightens scrutiny. This is part of a broader trend affecting employment-based visas, including H-1B. (Representational Image)

The EB-1A is a unique visa category designated for individuals possessing extraordinary abilities in areas such as science, arts, business, education, or athletics.

In contrast to other visa types, it permits applicants to self-petition for permanent residency without the requirement of a US employer sponsor.

EB-1A applications see threefold increase in four years According to statistics from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the number of applications for the EB-1A visa has surged three times in the last four years.

Between April and June 2025, nearly 7,500 applications were submitted, a notable rise from only 2,500 in late 2021.

Nevertheless, the approval rates have decreased from 67% to approximately 50%, suggesting more rigorous examination in light of the heightened demand.

Surge in H-1B, other visa backlogs The rise in the number of employment-based visa applications, especially for the H-1B visa, has been on the upswing as a result of federal limitations.

This issue is significant for applicants hailing from India and China.

USCIS has enhanced its screening processes and established a new vetting center for immigration applications.

“USCIS is strengthening the integrity of all immigrant worker programs with increased screening and vetting in support of President Trump’s promise to protect American jobs and workers,” stated agency spokesperson Matthew Tragesser in an interview with CBS News.

USCIS strengthens screening amid fraud concerns USCIS representatives have verified that some EB-1A applicants are submitting purchased and fraudulent credentials.

A former USCIS official informed CBS News, “If you have money, then you have a way to buy your evidence and fabricate those thing.”

In response to these challenges, the USCIS is intensifying its screening and vetting procedures to safeguard US employment.

The agency has also established a new vetting center dedicated to immigration applications.