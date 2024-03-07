Elon Musk blasts Jeff Bezos' ‘super rich’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott in a scathing post

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hit out at MacKenzie Scott, the ex-wife of billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, for donating millions in charity. Elon Musk lambasted Jeff Bezos' ex MacKenzie Scott for donating millions in charity.(REUTERS)

On X (formerly Twitter), netizens wondered, “who is Bezos' ex giving money to?” One of the users replied, saying that she has made most of the donations to organisations that “deal with race and gender issues.”

"Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse' should be listed among 'Reasons that Western Civilization died,'" Musk responded, referencing Scott.

Scott and Bezos, who were married for 25 years, took divorce in 2019. As part of the settlement conditions, Bezos paid $38 billion to Scott in Amazon shares.



And since then, she has built a name for herself through her philanthropic efforts by giving away nearly $16 billion to over 1,900 organisations.

This wasn't the first time Musk slammed Scot

In May 2022, Musk announced his decision to vote for Republican party as he felt that the Democratic party had given "a very cold shoulder" to Tesla and SpaceX. He added that his firms were being ignored due to Scott's donation to "PACs posing as charities."

"It's safe to say that MacKenzie [ahem] Scott is not exactly a big fan of her ex-husband. Unfortunately, a lot of others are getting caught in the crossfire," he wrote on X.

It is worth noting that Musk is a vocal critic of efforts to promote diversity, equality, and inclusion (DEI). He believes DEI is "just as morally wrong as any other racism and sexism."

He even backed hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman, who stated that the DEI could lead to "racism against white people".

"DEI is just another word for racism. Shame on anyone who uses it," Musk said in response to Ackman's article in January.

All you need to know about Scott and Musk's philanthropy efforts

Scott donated $50 million to Simmons' university in 2020, making it one of the largest donations the campus has received.

In 2022, Bezos' ex disclosed in a Medium article that she had contributed roughly $2 billion to "343 organizations supporting the voices and opportunities of people from underserved communities". In the same year, she donated $275 million to Planned Parenthood, earning praise from the organizations that showed gratitude to her.

On the other hand, Musk contributed $5.7 billion in Tesla shares to the Musk Foundation in 2021. He founded the charitable organisation with his brother Kimbal in 2002.

According to its website, the organisation has made donations to a variety of projects, including space exploration, energy conservation and artificial intelligence. According to Bloomberg, the organisation donated $160 million to NGOs in 2021, with $55 million sent to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.