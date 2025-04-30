Elon Musk preparing to transition out of DOGE role? Tesla boss no longer working from White House

Elon Musk is not physically working from the White House anymore, the New York Post reported. The Tesla boss is now reportedly preparing to transition out of his official role with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is based a short walk from the Oval Office, the outlet claimed. Elon Musk no longer working from White House (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)(AP)

“Instead of meeting with him in person, I’m talking to him on the phone, but it’s the same net effect,” White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles said. She added that Musk “hasn’t been here physically, but it really doesn’t matter much.” She also emphasised that “his folks aren’t going anywhere” as they continue their work in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next door to the West Wing.

‘He’ll be stepping back a little’

Musk defined much of President Donald Trump’s first few weeks back in power. The X owner briefed Trump personally in the Oval Office, attended cabinet meetings and often travelled with Trump on Air Force One. In recent weeks, Musk has also been touting his plans to slash the annual deficit by $1 trillion, halving the figure.

“The people that are doing this work are here doing good things and paying attention to the details,” Wiles said. “He’ll be stepping back a little, but he’s certainly not abandoning it. And his people are definitely not.”

Musk said on a Tesla earnings call that “starting next month, I will be allocating far more of my time to Tesla.” He added that while “the major work of establishing” DOGE has been completed, he would still like to spend some days on government matters, “as long as it is useful.”

Despite Trump and Musk’s initial strong bond, the past few weeks have been the most turbulent in their relationship as both have very different opinions on the ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs. Musk has openly criticised Trump's latest tariff policies, as well as the officials backing them.

Even though Trump and Musk’s bond defined much of the president’s second administration, in recent days it looked like Musk could take a step back. Trump announced a universal tariff on all imports, with a minimum level of 10 percent for each country. Musk criticised the move, saying he believes it is counterproductive. Notably, Musk’s businesses rely largely on international supply chains affected by the tariffs.

Trump has maintained that his tariff policy will remain in place. The White House has not specifically said anything about Musk’s potential departure from his role at DOGE.