Elon Musk reacts to Walz vs Vance VP debate as Donald Trump fires off tirade of over 40 posts: ‘I can’t handle…'

Elon Musk, who has endorsed former US President Donald Trump in the 2024 White House race, reacted to the first and only vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz. Elon Musk emphasised that Donald Trump and JD Vance must win the White House race because “the survival of the Constitution is indeed at risk.”(AFP)

Taking to his social media platform X, the billionaire agreed that “legacy media is clearly controlled by the Democrats.” He also shared a clip when CBS muted Vance for calling out the debate moderators for lying to the audience.

Following the VP candidates face off, Musk emphasised that Trump and Vance must win the race because “the survival of the Constitution is indeed at risk.”

“Trump/Vance MUST win. I can’t handle 4 years of seeing and hearing Kamala/Walz. That would be cruel and unusual punishment!” the Tesla CEO wrote.

Reacting to Musk's post, one X user wrote: Elon would have made an amazing VP."

“Elon is not wrong!” Senator Babet chimed in, while another said, “I can’t handle 4 years of seeing and hearing Trump/Musk/Vance. That would be cruel and unusual punishment!”

“The entire WORLD will be better off if Trump/Vance takes office in January 2025,” one more commented.

Trump offers minute-by-minute analysis on Walz vs Vance debate

Following the vice presidential debate on Tuesday night, Trump provided his own minute-by-minute analysis, utilising several standard all-caps remarks along with harsh, personal jabs against Governor Walz.

Trump reacted to Walz's responses during the debate, denouncing them as “all TOTAL BS!”

Walz and Vance faced questions on contentious topics like immigration, abortion, economic growth, and gun control during the CBS debate.

“Why isn’t Walz answering the question about his LIES?” Trump asked. “He does ‘talk a lot,’ but it’s all TOTAL BS!”

Lauding his running mate, the ex-President declared: “Vance just crushed Tampon Tim with the facts.”

Trump's crude moniker for Walz, “Tampon Tim,” alludes to to support of women over access to reproductive healthcare.

The microphones during the debate were turned off when Vance seemed to get irritated about being corrected on remarks he had made against Haitian migrants.

In the past, Trump and Vance have both made unfounded accusations that immigrants from Haiti were consuming the pets of Springfield locals.

“Did Tampon Tim just say he has “become friends with school shooters”?” Trump asked, following Walz's response to a question about gun control. "He isn’t even qualified to be Governor, let alone Vice President. Walz and Kamala DO NOT HAVE WHAT IT TAKES!”