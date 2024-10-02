Who won the debate? Trump congratulates Vance, ‘Great job JD’; Harris silent on Walz

Former President Donald Trump led the charge in congratulating Ohio GOP Senator JD Vance after his performance in Tuesday night's vice presidential debate. Posting on his Truth Social app, Trump declared, “GREAT JOB JD — We will MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Combination image of Republican vice presidential nominee U.S. Senator JD Vance (R-OH) attending a debate with Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Governor Tim Walz hosted by CBS in New York, U.S., October 1, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar(REUTERS)

After the debate Vance admitted being nervous, however added, Walz had a “tough job” having to represent Vice President Kamala Harris’ policy platform.

“Honestly, I didn't notice it, man. Adrenaline's going so much, I was nervous,” Vance told Fox News.

“Hell, like, I do a lot of these interviews, Sean, but I was nervous. It's the biggest stage of my life, so I didn't focus so much on his demeanour. I just tried to focus on what he was saying.

Republicans emerged from the debate optimistic, praising Vance for his composed and thoughtful approach against Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. The positive reception marks a shift for the GOP, which had questioned whether Vance and Trump could form an appealing ticket ahead of the November election.

Donald Trump Jr., former President Donald Trump’s eldest son, celebrated Ohio Sen. JD Vance’s performance in the vice presidential debate, telling CNN it was a “masterclass.”

Harris campaign silent on Walz, calls Vance a liar

On the Democratic side, allies of Vice President Kamala Harris praised Walz for his genuine performance but accused Vance of dishonesty during the debate. However, she has remained silent on social media about the debate performance. Harris campaign co-chair Rep. Robert Garcia even took to X to share a humorous image of Pinocchio, insinuating Vance was not truthful.

Donald Trump Jr., who had previously pushed for Vance as his father’s running mate, also celebrated Vance’s performance, calling it a “masterclass.” He told CNN that Vance excelled in discussing issues that often challenge Republicans, expressing confidence in Vance’s comfort level with the topics.

Co-campaign managers for GOP Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita echoed these sentiments, stating Vance's performance showcased why Trump chose him as his running mate.

Republican lawmakers reacted enthusiastically to the debate, with Trump 2024 national press secretary Karoline Leavitt claiming, “Senator JD Vance spitting the cold hard TRUTH on the debate stage.” Rep. Tom Emmer criticized Walz’s stance on immigration, while Senator Tom Cotton questioned Walz's responses on Israel.