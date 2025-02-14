Elon Musk's dad endorses bizarre ‘Michelle Obama is a man’ conspiracy theory, reinvokes Joan Rivers' death

Errol Musk, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's father, has levelled a ridiculous allegation against former First Lady Michelle, who is allegedly facing hard times amidst husband Barack Obama and Jennifer Aniston affair rumors . A video of Elon Musk' dad accusing Michelle Obama of being a man is going viral.(X)

On social media, a video of Errol accusing Michelle Obama of being a man is going viral. On February 13, 2025, @WojPawelczykposted a clip from a podcast interview, where the host suggested, “Michelle Obama is a man.”

Responding to the host, Musk's dad said, “Of course. You don't know that?... Joan Rivers mentioned it publicly. And she was dead two weeks later.”

“You can look it up on any Internet thing. Michelle Obama is a man,” he added, echoing a conspiracy theory that went viral in 2014 when comedian Rivers joked about the Former First Lady's gender. The late Comedian also alleged that Barack Obama is “gay”.

Rivers passed weeks after making a bizarre. As she never gave clarification over her remarks, the conspiracy theorist linked her passing to this claim. However, there is no evidence to support the claim.

Internet reacts

Responding to the Eroll's remarks, one X user said, “NEED MORE EVIDENCE. SHOW IT TO ME.”

“Errol looks decent for his age,” another quipped, while the third user slammed Musk's father saying, “Whatever he has to say, I don’t think we need to hear from this one.”

“The man is no longer in office so why this? You don't have anything positive to do with your life?” the fourth user asked in anger.

Know about Joan Rivers' claim about Barack Obama and Michelle

In 2014, Rivers during her interaction with a reporter at a New York City bookstore claimed that Michelle is “transgender” and her husband Obama is “gay,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On being asked if the US will ever have a gay president, she said, “We already have it with Obama, so let's just calm down.”

She continued her baseless assertions, claiming that “You know Michelle is a tranny.” When the reporter tried to confirm what exactly she stated, the comedian said, “A transgender. We all know.””

Rivers passed away on September 4 in 2014 at the age of 81 in a hospital in New York City.

According to the New York City medical examiner, her brain suffered damage due to inadequate supply of oxygen.