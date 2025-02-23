Elon Musk's jibe at former X CEO Parag Agrawal: ‘Got nothing done, was fired’

Elon Musk on Sunday took a jibe at former X chief executive officer (CEO) Parag Agrawal, whom he sacked in 2022 after taking over the platform. Elon Musk fired Parag Agrawal after taking over Twitter and renaming the platform as X.

The billionaire, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), has asked all federal employees must justify their work or lose their jobs.

Ever since Musk issued the order, netizens have been posting memes on the issue.

“DOGE: Almost three years ago Elon Musk asked Parag Agrawal what he got done last week. Now he's asking every federal worker the same question,” a user posted.

Replying to the post, Musk said,"Parag got nothing done. Parag was fired."

Musk's warning came shortly after Trump said in a social media message that “Elon is doing a great job, but I would like to see him get more aggressive.”

The question “What did you get done this week?” is one that Musk has asked employees of his companies. Before acquiring Twitter in 2022 and rebranding it as X, he texted that question to CEO Parag Agrawal — whom he later fired.

Musk's ‘work log’ order to federal employees



According to a Bloomberg report, an email asked federal employees to reply with five bullets of what they accomplished last week, copying their manager. Employees were asked to exclude any classified information, links or attachments. The deadline to respond is 11:59 p.m. in Washington on Monday.

In a social media post-Saturday afternoon, Musk said the directive came at the behest of President Donald Trump.

“Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation,” Musk said.

But Musk, a special government employee and adviser to the president, doesn’t have any direct power to fire federal employees.

According to AFP, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), the largest federal employee union, vowed to challenge any unlawful terminations in a statement from national president Everett Kelley.

Kelley slammed Musk and the Trump administration, saying the move showed "their utter disdain for federal employees and the critical services they provide to the American people."