‘Enjoy the water’; Trump says he's sent US military into California amid wildfires; but Golden Gate says otherwise

ByShweta Kukreti
Jan 28, 2025 08:17 PM IST

US President Donald Trump asserted that the US military “just entered the Great State of California” in a bid to strengthen the water supply.

Trump, who has long been critical of state Governor Gavin Newsom, announced on social media that the military “TURNED ON THE WATER” under emergency powers.(Bloomberg)
The 47th president, who has long been critical of state Governor Gavin Newsom, announced on social media that the military “TURNED ON THE WATER” under emergency powers after a string of destructive wildfires in the Los Angeles area. However, officials from the state disputed his claim.

“The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond,” Trump wrote. “The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER. Enjoy the water, California!!!”

Trump announcement comes at a time when three wildfires – Palisades Fire, Hughes Fire and Eaton Fire – were still continuing to burn around Los Angeles.

In response, California’s state Department of Water Resources said in a post on X, “The military did not enter California.”

“The federal government restarted federal water pumps after they were offline for maintenance for three days. State water supplies in Southern California remain plentiful,” it added.

Also Read: Donald Trump to end income tax? What US President said on tariffs, reforms

Trump signs executive order

Trump has been harshly critical of Newsom's attempts to control the wildfires in Los Angeles, calling him “Newscum” on social media.

The President has frequently blamed the catastrophe on what he claims are water shortages brought due to California state policies. However, state officials have rejected this, claiming that a water pumping station that had been down for maintenance was restarted.

Trump issued an executive order on Friday directing federal agencies to “override” state policies whenever they seem it fit and “maximize” water deliveries to California.

Trump's executive order stated that “firefighters were unable to fight the blaze due to dry hydrants, empty reservoirs, and inadequate water infrastructure.”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
