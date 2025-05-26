Entergy New Orleans map: Power outage cause revealed; Eastbank, St Bernard Parish, Metairie affected

Over 100,000 Entergy New Orleans customers across the Eastbank, St. Bernard Parish, and Metairie were plunged into darkness Sunday afternoon due to a widespread power outage. Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) load shed order caused the outage, which began around 4:30 PM CDT, affecting more than 52,000 customers in Orleans Parish, 36,000 in Jefferson Parish, 6,000 in St. Bernard Parish, and 6,500 in Plaquemines Parish, according to Entergy’s outage map. Over 100,000 Entergy New Orleans faced a power outage on Sunday(Unsplash)

The cause, revealed as a deliberate load shed to prevent grid overload, has sparked frustration due to minimal notice.

Load shedding, as defined by PowerOutage.us, is an intentional power cut to balance supply and demand when the grid nears capacity. Entergy New Orleans confirmed MISO’s directive, noting the grid was under strain, though specific triggers—such as high demand or infrastructure issues—were not disclosed.

New Orleans City Councilmember Joseph Giarrusso highlighted MISO’s three-minute warning to Entergy, leaving no time for regulators or customers to prepare.

“According to Entergy, this is a load shed event as directed by MISO. That means it is intentional. The question is why?” he wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Entergy’s outage map, accessible via EntergyNewOrleans.com, showed 102,771 customers affected by 5:00 PM CDT, with no estimated restoration time initially provided.

A statement from Entergy, quoted by WDSU, emphasized that crews were working “as quickly and safely as possible” to restore power, pending MISO’s clearance.

By 7:00 PM CDT, Entergy projected restoration for most areas, though some customers, particularly in St. Bernard Parish, faced delays.

No injuries or significant damage were reported, but the outage compounded concerns after recent severe weather, including tornado warnings in north Alabama. Entergy urged customers to stay away from downed lines and check updates via the outage map.