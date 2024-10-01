Epstein accuser claims ‘Jeffrey was all under the table’, but Sean Diddy thought he was ‘God’: ‘I knew all about…’

While the late sex-trafficking financier Jeffrey Epstein has been compared to hip-hop's “Bad Boy” billionaire Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, one individual thinks there's a significant distinction between the two influential figures. Model Lisa Phillips, who claimed Epstein had assaulted her sexually on his private island, told Fox News Digital that “Jeffrey wasn't an open secret,” adding that he “was all under the table" unlike Sean Diddy Combs.(AP)

Model Lisa Phillips, who claimed Epstein had assaulted her sexually on his private island, told Fox News Digital that “Jeffrey wasn't an open secret,” adding that he “was all under the table.”

According to Phillips, who is currently a model scout at Select Models Los Angeles, only few people were aware of the sex trafficking. Calling Epstein “very smart”, she said he “was much smarter than Sean Combs, much more highly intelligent.”

Phillips has a new podcast called “From Now On.” She aims to raise awareness about human trafficking through it. In upcoming episodes, she will also be reaching out to other survivors.

Epstein accuser says Jeffrey and Combs were involved in ‘very different circles’

According to Phillips' statement to Fox News Digital, there have been rumblings about Combs' alleged actions for years. These rumors, she stated, are well-known in the music business.

She went on to claim that she knew everything about the abused women with Combs was are of Sean Combs when she was working as a model in the early 2000s.

“We heard about it, people talked about it… I think he just thought he was God and above all. Nothing was going to happen to him.”

Combs and Epstein, according to Phillips, were involved in “very different circles.” But, she asserted, their approach remains identical.

“When you have that type of wealth, power, charm and influence to make things happen for people… a lot of men don’t abuse it, but predators do… It's vile.”

Phillips asserted the protracted legal battle is a reminder that human trafficking is a persistent issue that affects more people than just the entertainment industry.

Blasting Combs and Epstein, she said they take these young girls and act as though they're taking care of them.

She stressed that victim thinks they will have a chance to meet influential people, but they send them to get abused and “for the sexual gratification of another person.”

Diddy's bail rejected

Combs, 54, is charged with being the head of a criminal business in a shocking indictment. In Manhattan federal court, the disgraced media magnate entered a not guilty plea on charges of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

Combs was detained and transferred to jail after a judge rejected his $50 million bail.

Combs was formally charged with conspiracy to engage in racketeering, forceful sex trafficking, deception or coercion, and transportation for prostitution. If found guilty, he could get a minimum term of 15 years in jail or a maximum penalty of life in prison.