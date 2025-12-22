The newly-released documents on Jeffrey Epstein, shared on the Justice Department’s website, feature disgraced Hollywood director Brett Ratner. The photo, released on Friday, December 19, shows the director of the upcoming Melania Trump documentary posing with the late French model agent and Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel. Epstein files release: New Melania link revealed after intimate photo from First Lady's circle emerges (Photo by Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

In the photo, a shirtless Brunel is seen being intimately hugged by Ratner, 56, in a dimly-lit room. No additional context is included in the photo, such as the date or location.

Back in 2022, Brunel died by suicide in his Paris prison cell while facing charges of raping a minor. Brunel was previously named by Virginia Giuffre, a complainant in Epstein's prosecution, in documents filed in New York and France. She said that she had sex with Brunel as a minor on various occasions. Giuffre, too, died by suicide in April at the age of 41.

American film director Brett Ratner poses with Jean-Luc Brunel in an undated photograph released by the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U.S., on December 19, 2025 as part of a new trove of documents from its investigations into the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. U.S. Justice Department/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY(via REUTERS)

Several women have accused Ratner of sexual assault, including Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, as well as Elliot Page when she was 18, People reported.

Brett Ratner’s upcoming film – MELANIA

Ratner’s upcoming film, MELANIA, is his first directorial project since 2014’s Hercules. He has also produced 2017’s The Lego Ninjago Movie and 2019’s Georgetown, among other films.

MELANIA chronicles the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration, according to Amazon.

“History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. presidential inauguration,” said Melania. “For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold—a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America.”

MELANIA, from Amazon MGM Studios in association with Muse Films, New Element Media, and Ratpac Entertainment, is directed by Ratner. He also produced alongside Fernando Sulichin, Marc Beckman, and Melania.