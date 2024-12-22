Eric Adams breaks silence after sex for overtime allegations against Jeffrey Maddrey surface, ‘Concerning and alarming’

Mayor Eric Adams has broken his silence after the NYPD’s top cop was accused of trading sexual favors with an underling for massive overtime pay. According to New York Post, Lt. Quathisha Epps alleged that Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey demanded “to have anal sex, vaginal sex, oral sex. He was always asking me to kiss his penis.” Adams said the allegations were “extremely concerning and alarming.” Eric Adams breaks silence after sex for overtime allegations against Jeffrey Maddrey surface (REUTERS/Kent J Edwards)(REUTERS)

‘I have a great deal of faith…’

“The police commissioner is doing a full review of all personnel, but she’s also doing a full review of this issue, and it would just be inappropriate for me to go into the detail of these allegations, but it’s currently under review,” Adams told reporters at an unrelated event in Brownsville, Brooklyn, on Saturday, December 21.

“I have a great deal of faith and the city has a great deal of faith in Police Commissioner Tisch, she’s conducting her review internally, and we’ll make the determination on how we’re moving forward with these allegations,” he added.

Maddrey denied the allegations and has resigned. “I think that he resigned, and that resignation was handed in immediately, and anything that’s going on further with the resignation, that should go through his council, and the police commissioner for observation​,” Adams said.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is now investigating the allegations made against Maddrey. “These are extremely serious and disturbing claims that allegedly occurred at NYPD headquarters in Manhattan,” the spokesman for District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “We are investigating.”

Recently, Epps made headlines for becoming the NYPD’s highest paid employee while working an administrative job in Maddrey’s office. Payroll records showed that she made over $400,000 last year, including about $200,000 in overtime.

Epps later revealed that Maddrey propositioned her after she disclosed to him that she was in financial distress. She alleged that Maddrey would have sex with her in his 13th-floor office at One Police Plaza.