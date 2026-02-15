Was Erika Kirk arrested amid allegations of ‘grooming' 15-year-old? Viral claim fact checked

Erika Kirk, the widow of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk, is no stranger to rumors. The most recent rumor to have hit the internet about her concerns allegations of grooming a 15-year-old in 2014. It first surfaced as viral screenshots on social media and then got amplified after Candace Owens spoke about it on her show. Erika Kirk greets Vice President JD Vance during Turning Point USA's AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix. (AP)

With the allegations already doing the rounds, a fresh twist has emerged in it: now, a YouTube video claims that Erika Kirk was arrested while she was purportedly trying to flee to Israel amid the probe. The claims are false as Erika Kirk has not been arrested.

The fake news surfaced on the YouTube channel Statecraft, which has around 20,000 followers. It states in the backdrop of the Tyler Robinson's (Charlie Kirk shooting suspect) case, "collapsing", the 37-year-old former Miss Arizona has decided to leave the country.

Although the account seemed not to link the purported arrest to the grooming allegations, they have spread further due to it.

Ht.com can confirm that Erika Kirk is not being investigated either in the purported grooming allegations or in the death of Charlie Kirk. Robinson, who confessed to killing Charlie Kirk is undergoing trial in Provo, Utah.

Truth Behind ‘Grooming’ Allegations The allegations of grooming against Erika Kirk first emerged on social media after an account posted screenshots of Erika Kirk's alleged interactions with a youth-coded X account in 2014. However, the allegations are unconfirmed. They were not verified. The account in question has also not made any allegations against Erika Kirk.

While the allegations were among the many doing the rounds about the TPUSA Chairman and CEO, they were amplified after Candace Owens picked them up and featured it on her show.