Erika Kirk running for president in 2028? Rumors surface after TPUSA event speech, ‘This is a soft launch’

“ Erika Kirk is running for President in 2028. That's what all of this is about. This is a soft launch. That's why this is important!!” an X user wrote, sharing the video of her speech.

A video of Erika’s speech against a formal podium with the U.S. seal prompted rumors on X of a 2028 presidential bid, with some calling it a “soft launch.” Others speculated on GOP plans.

Rumors around Erika Kirk’s potential 2028 presidential run surfaced on X after her speech at Turning Point USA's 'Build the Red Wall' rally in Phoenix. At the rally, Charlie Kirk’s widow introduced President Donald Trump and urged high midterm voter turnout in states like Arizona, Nevada, and New Hampshire.

“Rumors are swirling that Erika Kirk could be positioning herself for a 2028 presidential run,” another user said.

However, Erika has not revealed any plans to run for president in 2028, and neither has Turning Point USA confirmed any such decision.

Erika Kirk’s speech that sparked the rumors “And now we have to show up again with 80 to 90% voter turnout in the midterms and fortify the red wall for the next decade. That's what we need to do. But at the same time, you have people out there who are actively trying to tear this country apart,” Erika said in the video. “They love to start fights. Dividing us all against each other. Spreading negativity.”

She added, “All to get clicks and influence the algorithm to maximise profits. Meanwhile, building is hard. Getting out the vote. Talking to real people. Spiritual revival. That's actual work.”

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Erika stressed that her husband, Charlie, “gave his life” for that “actual work,” adding, “And what gets built lasts for generations, long after the noise has run out of one-liners.”

Erika praised Trump, saying “no one understands us” better than him.

“No matter what they throw at him, he perseveres in the face of adversity because the mission is too important,” she said. “Because this country is worth fighting for. And he is not alone in this fight. And we are blessed to be Americans.”

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She added, “And we are going to fight like it. And ladies and gentlemen, there is no one else I'd rather have on our side than President Donald J. Trump. God bless you guys.”

Charlie, 31, was allegedly shot dead by Tyler Robinson on September 10 during an appearance at a campus event in Utah. The shooting happened around 12:20 pm local time during a student Q&A at UVU in Orem, per a statement from Utah Valley University (UVU).