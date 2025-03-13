Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

EU-US trade tariffs in figures

AFP |
Mar 13, 2025 12:26 AM IST

EU-US trade tariffs in figures

Harley Davidson motorbikes and tomato ketchup were on the list of countermeasures the European Union has announced after US President Donald Trump's blanket tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

EU-US trade tariffs in figures
EU-US trade tariffs in figures

With a tit-for-tat trade war looming, here is the state of play in trade barriers the EU has already set up for American products.

The steep US 25-percent levies on EU steel and aluminium came into place after midnight with no exemptions despite countries' efforts to avert them, in a step up from fresh duties Trump already imposed on Canada, Mexico and China since returning to the White House.

In 2023, 31 percent of American exports to the EU were subject to customs duties according to the World Trade Organization . Those measures are aimed at protecting European producers from American competitors, just as the United States is doing.

The average customs duty both apply to the other's goods is one percent, according to the European Union's executive Commission. But it varies from product to product, and EU and US tariffs are not always equal for the same product.

As the second biggest supplier of goods to the EU, the United States is a major economic partner of the 27-nation bloc.

In 2024, the bloc exported 531.6 billion euros worth of goods to the United States and imported 333.4 billion euros. Most of these imports were of crude oil, natural gas, medicines, which entered the EU mainly "duty free".

The EU garnered around three billion euros in customs duties on US imports in 2023, the Commission said, while the United States earned seven billion euros from its imports from the EU.

Only one percent of American exports to the EU were subject in 2023 to custom duties higher than 10 percent, according to the WTO's "Tariff analysis online".

Tobacco products, by far the most taxed, were followed by ketchup, taxed at a 10.2 percent rate, honey , gherkins and caviar .

According to the WTO, in 2023 Harley-Davidson motorbikes faced six percent customs duties on arrival in the EU.

American cars were hit with 10 percent customs duties, 12 percentage points less than those imposed by American customs on vans.

The EU has warned that boats, which faced in 2023 less than five percent customs duties, and bourbon, not taxed at the moment, could be the next in the EU's firing line.

lam/jmy/rl

HARLEY-DAVIDSON

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On