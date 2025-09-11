Search
Thu, Sept 11, 2025
Evergreen High School shooting: At least two students shot in active shooter situation at Colorado school

ByShuvrajit Das Biswas
Updated on: Sept 11, 2025 01:54 am IST

At least two students were wounded in a shooting at Evergreen High School in Jefferson County, Colorado.

At least two students were shot at Evergreen High School on Wednesday, the Jeffco Sheriff's office confirmed. They stated that the students were being sent to a hospital and there would be a media staging at Evergreen Lake.

Shooting at Evergreen High School in Jefferson County, Colorado.(Unsplash)
The school in the Denver metro area is located at 29300 Buffalo Park Rd. in Evergreen, 28 miles southwest of Denver.

Gov. Jared Polis, in a statement, said "I am closely monitoring the situation at Evergreen High School, and am getting live updates. State Troopers are supporting local law enforcement in responding to this situation. Students should be able to attend school safely and without fear across our state and nation. We are all praying for the victims and the entire community."

Meanwhile, Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado said on X "I am horrified to hear of the shooting at Evergreen High School near Denver today. Thank you to our law enforcement officers for their swift response to this tragedy. I will continue to monitor the situation closely and think of Evergreen's teachers and students in the wake of this senseless violence."

Also Read: Charlie Kirk shooting: Exact moment Trump supporter was shot in the neck at Utah University - Video

Heavy police presence seen

Ahead of the official confirmation, there were several clips shared on social media that showed heavy police presence in the area.

Several people expressed concern on X, with one person saying "My heart goes out to Evergreen High School students, families, and staff after the tragic shooting today. We must act urgently, protect our kids, and end this cycle of violence."

Another person commented, "As we’re trying to process the Charlie Kirk shooting, there’s reports of officers responding to a mass shooting at Evergreen High School in Denver, Colorado. This is America. GUN VIOLENCE is rampant and it permeates every aspect of our society. I’m disgusted."

Indeed, the news of the high school shooting comes even as Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump's ally, was shot during a speech at the Utah Valley University.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
