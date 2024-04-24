Ex-cop Elias Huizar - accused of murder, abduction and child rape - kills himself amid manhunt: Police

Ex-Washington school cop Elias Huizar, accused of killing ex-wife and teenage girlfriend and abducting the latter's infant, was found dead. Noting the gunshot wound to the head, police reports highlighted that Huizar, who was on the run with his 1-year-old son, had killed himself. Ex-cop Elias Huizar was on the run after killing his ex-wife and his girlfriend in Washington state (West Richland Police Department)

According to the West Richland Police Department, Oregon State Troopers found Huizar's body amid an ongoing manhunt on Tuesday, around 3 pm. The troopers took him to the hospital and secured the infant he'd kidnapped into custody. The 39-year-old perpetrator had been on the run for merely 24 hours before he was found dead.

Ex-cop Elias Huizar's case explored

Huizar allegedly killed his ex-wife Amber Rodriguez outside the elementary school where she worked, inflicting eight gunshot wounds. He shared a 9-year-old son with her, who claimed to have seen his father shoot his mother.

Amid the ongoing chase to capture him, officials also ended up discovering the dead body of his underage girlfriend. Relatives identified her as Angelica Santos (17). She was found in Huizar's residence, minutes away from the school.

Court filings revealed that he met the teen girl at Washington Middle School in Yakima while employed as a school resource officer at the premises. At the time of their meeting, Angelica was only 11 and got pregnant at 15. “After receiving discipline," Huizar got off the Yakima Police Department in 2021. Moreover, his ex-wife, Rodriguez, had requested a protection order against him. He's claimed to have killed her days after she filed to alter the custody arrangement of their two children.

Rodriguez accused Huizar of harassing her since their divorce in 2020, while also claiming to be scared of him as he was armed.

Huizar shared his 1-year-old son Roman Santos with the teenager. Once the infant went missing, Angelica's family assumed his father had kidnapped him. An Amber Alert from Washington to Oregon was also issued for the baby. Elias is said to have committed all the alleged crimes - murder and abduction - on Monday, the day when he was to appear in court for child rape charges.

The 39-year-old criminal was arrested on February 3 after Angelica told the authorities that he had raped her 16-year-old friend.