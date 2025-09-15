Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
‘Extremely callous’: Fox News host ‘sorry’ after ‘kill mentally ill homeless’ remark row

Reuters |
Updated on: Sept 15, 2025 01:21 am IST

The comment by Brian Kilmeade after the murder of a Ukrainian woman in North Carolina had triggered widespread criticism.

A host for the conservative Fox & Friends talk show apologized on Sunday for stating that homeless mentally ill people should be given lethal injections, saying his remark had been "extremely callous."

Brian Kilmeade's co-host had said mentally ill homeless people should accept treatment programs or be jailed.(AP File)
The comment by Brian Kilmeade triggered widespread criticism.

During a Wednesday segment about the murder of a Ukrainian woman in North Carolina, Kilmeade's co-host Lawrence Jones said mentally ill homeless people should accept treatment programs or be jailed. Kilmeade added: "Or, involuntary lethal injection - or something. Just kill them."

A 34-year-old man with a long criminal record has been charged with the woman's murder. His mother told local television that she previously had him involuntarily committed and that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

"I apologize for that extremely callous remark," Kilmeade said on air.

"I am obviously aware that not all mentally ill, homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina, and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion."

Fox & Friends airs on Fox News, which did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

