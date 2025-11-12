Fact check: Did Donald Trump move the Resolute Desk to Mar-a-Lago? Here's the truth

A claim has gone viral that President Donald Trump has moved the iconic 19th-century Resolute Desk at the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his residence-cum-resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The 150-year-old desk was last seen at the White House in February when Trump appeared for a press conference on the erstwhile DODGE with Elon Musk and his son, Little X. President Donald Trump speaks during an event to mark Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, in Arlington, Va.(AP)

After that, Trump had ordered to desk to be moved out of the White House to be "lightly refurbished." The 79-year-old said he installed a C&O desk in its place. Now, a photo has gone viral that claims the desk was spotted in Mar-a-Lago in the past few days.

However, as of now, there is no official confirmation from the White House on Trump's personal team about the desk being at Mar-a-Lago. In the photo, the desk can be seen on display inside what appears to be a palace or residence. Velvet ropes guard it on four sides. The authenticity of the photo also remains to be verified.

Here's the viral post:

However, some users noted that the viral image of the desk does appear to be that of the Resolute Desk, as it seemed to have many of the details of the iconic desk that was crafted in 1880 from timbers of the British ship HMS Resolute.

Queen Victoria gifted the desk to President Rutherford B Hayes as a symbol of friendship between the UK and the US.

What Happened To The Resolute Desk?

Trump announced in February 2025 that he is moving the Resolute Desk out of the White House to be refurbished. He announced in a Truth Social post then that the Resolute Desk is being moved out of the White House and being taken to be "lightly refinished—a very important job."

Also read: FBI director Kash Patel's girlfriend sues podcaster for $5 million over 'wordless' retweet

“A President, after election, gets a choice of 1 in 7 desks,” Trump wrote. “This desk, the ‘C&O,’ which is also very well known and was used by President George H.W. Bush and others, has been temporarily installed in the White House while the Resolute Desk is being lightly refinished—a very important job. This is a beautiful, but temporary replacement!”

Though called a "temporary replacement" then, the desk is still not back at the Oval Office.