Faith leaders cautiously ‘optimistic’ about Trump's second term as president

Leaders of religious communities in the United States are “optimistic” about Donald Trump's second term as president. However, some of them are equally “concerned,” according to a recent Fox News report published Saturday. FILE - President Donald Trump attends a roundtable discussion with commercial fishermen at Bangor International Airport in Bangor, Maine, June 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)

Faith leaders cautious but ‘optimistic’ about Trump's second term in White House

New York City Rabbi Jo David told the outlet that while some Jewish communities are “positive and optimistic” about the incoming Trump presidency, “there are some communities that feel extremely concerned.”

Haris Tarin, vice president of policy and programming at the Muslim Public Affairs Council, echoed similar sentiments, saying, “I think there's a mixed reaction, but there's a sceptical optimism.”

ALSO READ: The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg sides with Musk amid RFK Jr's criticism of Ozempic, ‘Elon's right’

“No. 2, the hope is that all Americans, including American Muslims, their civil rights and civil liberties and the issues that they've been advocating for are protected. No. 3, the hope is for a cease-fire and the end to the conflict in the Middle East and specifically in Gaza,” Tarin added.

Lorenzo Sewell, senior pastor at 180 Church in Detroit explained that should Trump play his cards right, he could go down as “the greatest president in history.” “Only thing he needs to do is righteously regulate [the appropriate] resources.”

ALSO READ: Jill Biden corrected by kids at White House Toys for Tots event, netizens call hilarious moment ‘epic’

Samuel Rodriguez, a lead pastor at New Season noted that the coming administration could see a “stronger emphasis” on the protection of “religious freedom.” “Policies that respect the role of faith-based organizations in society — whether they’re feeding the hungry, educating children or advocating for life — will likely take center stage.”

“I also anticipate an administration that values the contributions of people of faith, not as something to tolerate but as an essential cornerstone of our nation,” Rodriguez added.