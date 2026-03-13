Fire at LyondellBasell Pasadena plant: Scary videos from Choate Road emerge; company gives update

A massive fire erupted at the LyondellBasell Bayport Choate plant at 10801 Choate Road in Pasadena, Texas on Thursday. Fire at LyondellBasell Pasadena plant as flames can be seen from a distance. (Facebook/Gage Goulding KPRC2) The company shared an update as per an online news page based out of Houston, Texas. “Operational conditions at the LyondellBasell Bayport Choate site, 10801 Choate Rd., Pasadena, TX. 77507 have resulted in flaring at the facility. Flaring is a safety and environmental control device used to manage and combust process materials. The community may notice a bright flame, smoke, or a rumbling noise during this time. You do not need to take any action. We are actively working to stop flaring quickly and safely. Our focus is to minimize inconvenience and protect the safety of the community, the environment, and our employees,” they said. Also Read | Poway fire: Blaze seen from Sabre Springs after fire near assisted living facility; scary videos emerge Scary visuals were shared online showing a huge blaze and smoke going up to the night sky.

A local journalist also shared visuals from the blaze and wrote “A large fire is burning at a manufacturing plant in the Pasadena area. According to a message from the East Harris County Manufacturer Association's CAER system, this is a flare at the LyondellBasell Bayport Choate site. The fire does seem very large. The La Porte Office of Emergency Management says, ‘There is a visible smoke column and fire coming from the facility…’ According to authorities, there is no need to evacuate or any protective measures.”

Earlier the same reporter had said “A large flare may be visible tonight at the LyondellBasell Bayport Choate facility in Pasadena. We're told operational conditions at the plant at 10801 Choate Rd. are causing flaring. This is a safety device used to burn off excess materials. People nearby may notice a bright flame, smoke or rumbling noise. Authorities say no action is needed and crews are working to stop the flaring as quickly and safely as possible. Info is from the East Harris Counrt Manufacturers Association CAER Message.” However, this soon turned out to be a serious blaze needing attention, Fox 26 Houston reported that the fire was along the Bay Area Boulevard and multiple agencies from La Porte, Pasadena, and Harris County were responding. Pasadena fire: Scary visuals emerge Meanwhile, several videos were shared online. People shared videos from Galveston, which about 45 miles away from Pasadena. Smoke and fire from the industrial blaze could be seen ‘clearly’.

Another person shared photos of the fire from afar. “Check on yalls people,” they wrote on Facebook.