'Fire them all!'; Internet in uproar as Trump admn accidentally leaks classified war plans to journalist

A buzz erupted on social media after Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally added to an unsecured group chat used by national security officials to plan airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. The unexpected mistake has sparked concerns over security protocols and the handling of sensitive information.

The Atlantic editor added to Trump's war group chat

Goldberg was mistakenly added to a Signal group chat, a privacy-focused, open-source messaging app, by an individual impersonating Michael Waltz, President Donald Trump's national security adviser. The error came to light in an article published by The Atlantic on Monday, titled "The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans.”

The group chat also contained messages from high-ranking officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, among others.

Trump's war plan leaks echo Hillary Clinton’s infamous email leak during her 2016 presidential campaign. In her case, emails containing sensitive and classified details were sent and stored on a private server, raising questions about her judgment and the security of government communications

Netizens react to lapse of security in Trump administration

A user on X wrote, “Bet no one had this on Trumps 1st Hundred Day Bingo card…but maybe they should have. WTF.” A second user wrote, “The Trump Administration just leaked war plans through Signal lmao how is this real.” A third user wrote, “The Trump Administration accidentally texted me its war plans." A user wrote, “Jfc remember Trump wanted Hillary put in jail for treason with those emails that there was absolutely nothing in this drunk emailed a journalist war plans," as another user echoed the sentiment and wrote, “And they bitched about Hillary …"

Another user wrote, “Trump administration texts reporter WAR PLANS. Great administration. FIRE THEM ALL!” A user wrote, “Remember when Trump & his Repubs wanted Hillary Clinton imprisoned over her emails?”