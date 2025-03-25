Menu Explore
'Fire them all!'; Internet in uproar as Trump admn accidentally leaks classified war plans to journalist

ByBhavika Rathore
Mar 25, 2025 01:03 AM IST

An unsecured group chat leak involving Jeffrey Goldberg and national security officials planning Yemen airstrikes has sparked online outrage.

A buzz erupted on social media after Jeffrey Goldberg was accidentally added to an unsecured group chat used by national security officials to plan airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen. The unexpected mistake has sparked concerns over security protocols and the handling of sensitive information.

A social media uproar followed Jeffrey Goldberg's accidental addition to a Trump administration's national security group chat about airstrikes in Yemen. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(AFP)
A social media uproar followed Jeffrey Goldberg's accidental addition to a Trump administration's national security group chat about airstrikes in Yemen. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Who is Jeffrey Goldberg? The Atlantic’s editor accidently receives Trump admin Houthi war plans

The Atlantic editor added to Trump's war group chat

Goldberg was mistakenly added to a Signal group chat, a privacy-focused, open-source messaging app, by an individual impersonating Michael Waltz, President Donald Trump's national security adviser. The error came to light in an article published by The Atlantic on Monday, titled "The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans.”

The group chat also contained messages from high-ranking officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Vice President JD Vance, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, among others.

Trump's war plan leaks echo Hillary Clinton’s infamous email leak during her 2016 presidential campaign. In her case, emails containing sensitive and classified details were sent and stored on a private server, raising questions about her judgment and the security of government communications

Also Read: Tesla dealership in Austin found with 'incendiary devices'; check out bomb squad's full statement

Netizens react to lapse of security in Trump administration

A user on X wrote, “Bet no one had this on Trumps 1st Hundred Day Bingo card…but maybe they should have. WTF.” A second user wrote, “The Trump Administration just leaked war plans through Signal lmao how is this real.” A third user wrote, “The Trump Administration accidentally texted me its war plans." A user wrote, “Jfc remember Trump wanted Hillary put in jail for treason with those emails that there was absolutely nothing in this drunk emailed a journalist war plans," as another user echoed the sentiment and wrote, “And they bitched about Hillary …"

Another user wrote, “Trump administration texts reporter WAR PLANS. Great administration. FIRE THEM ALL!” A user wrote, “Remember when Trump & his Repubs wanted Hillary Clinton imprisoned over her emails?”

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
