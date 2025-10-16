A new bill filed in the Florida House could soon force every public college and university in the state to rename one of its campus streets after conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed at a Utah campus event on September 10. Florida’s HB 113 would require FAU, PBSC, and other state colleges to rename roads for Charlie Kirk or lose funding(REUTERS)

The proposal, HB 113, was introduced on October 7 by Rep. Kevin Steele (R–Dade City). It demands each institution designate a roadway to bear Kirk’s full name, “Charlie James Kirk,” or risk losing state funding, The Palm Beach Post reported.

A push to memorialize Kirk

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was known for sparking political debates on college campuses across the U.S. Following his death, many conservatives have called for ways to honor him, while others have criticized the move.

At least three Florida Atlantic University professors were placed on leave for social media posts about Kirk. The Palm Beach Post also reported that Palm Beach County School Board member Edwin Ferguson said he received threats after calling Kirk a “racist bigot.”

What the bill says

HB 113 requires “state university & FCS institution boards of trustees to redesignate specified roads or portions of roads to certain names relating to Charlie James Kirk within a specified time period; requires state funds to be withheld for any university & institution that fails to redesignate road or portion of roadway within such time period.”

HB 113 would apply to every public college and university - from large schools to smaller state colleges - in Florida.

Which FAU and PBSC streets will be renamed?

The bill mentions which road on each Florida campus must be renamed if the bill is passed.

At Florida Atlantic University, University Drive would become Charlie James Kirk Drive.

At Palm Beach State College, Ersey Street would become Charlie James Kirk Street.

Below is the list of other campuses and their designated changes under the proposal:

University of South Florida – USF Alumni Drive to Charlie James Kirk Drive

University of Central Florida – Gemini Boulevard South to Charlie James Kirk Boulevard

Florida State University – Chieftain Way to Charlie James Kirk Road

Florida A&M University – West Osceola Street to Charlie James Kirk Street

Florida Gulf Coast University – FGCU Boulevard to Charlie James Kirk Boulevard

Florida International University – Southwest 17th Street to Charlie James Kirk Street

Florida Polytechnic University – Polytechnic Circle to Charlie James Kirk Circle

University of Florida – Stadium Road to Charlie James Kirk Road

University of North Florida – UNF Drive to Charlie James Kirk Drive

University of West Florida – Campus Drive to Charlie James Kirk Drive

Broward College – College Avenue to Charlie James Kirk Avenue

Daytona State College – Pinecrest Avenue to Charlie James Kirk Avenue

Miami Dade College – NE First Avenue to Charlie James Kirk Avenue

Santa Fe College – NW 83rd Street to Charlie James Kirk Street

Seminole State College – College Drive to Charlie James Kirk Street

Valencia College – Valencia College Drive to Charlie James Kirk Drive

Similar changes are expected at other state colleges across Florida.

As of now, the bill has no Senate companion, and its future is uncertain. But Steele has made it clear: institutions that refuse to comply risk losing state funds.

If passed, the measure would create the first statewide effort to rename public college roadways for a political figure.

FAQs

What does Florida’s HB 113 propose?

It requires all state colleges and universities to rename a campus roadway after Charlie Kirk.

Who filed the bill?

Rep. Kevin Steele (R–Dade City) introduced the proposal in the Florida House on Oct. 7.

What happens if schools refuse?

Institutions that don’t comply could lose state funding, according to the bill.