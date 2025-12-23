What happened to ex-Sen. Ben Sasse? ‘I am gonna die’

Former GOP Senator Ben Sasse disclosed on Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and has a limited time left to live. Ben Sasse, former GOP Senator, revealed he has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He shared the emotional toll of his diagnosis, emphasizing the challenges of confronting death as a family man and his desire to continue working.(AP)

In a detailed statement on X, the 53-year-old former senator from Nebraska candidly expressed: “Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, and am gonna die.”

“Death is a wicked thief, and the bastard pursues us all,” Sasse continued. “Still, I’ve got less time than I’d prefer. This is hard for someone wired to work and build, but harder still as a husband and a dad.”

“I’ll have more to say. I’m not going down without a fight. One sub-part of God’s grace is found in the jawdropping advances science has made the past few years in immunotherapy and more. Death and dying aren’t the same — the process of dying is still something to be lived.”

JD Vance, others express support to Ben Sasse

The announcement prompted a wave of support for Sasse, with Vice President JD Vance extending his support to the former Senator: “I’m very sorry to hear this, Ben. May God bless you and your family.”

Meanwhile, former Senate colleague, Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) stated that he is deeply saddened to learn about Sasse's cancer diagnosis. “I know he will face this difficult challenge anchored in his strong Christian faith and bolstered by the love of family and friends. Ben, I am keeping you and your loved ones in my prayers.”

“I’m sorry Ben. My dad had the same diagnosis. It was a death sentence. It humbles you quickly. We got 18 months together, and then silence. You wouldn’t wish this on your worst enemy. We have not made enough progress on pancreatic cancer detection nor treatment,” wrote Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) on X.

Ben Sasse's journey to Senate

Sasse was elected to the Senate in 2014 and subsequently re-elected for a second term in 2020. Shortly thereafter, he was among seven Republican senators who voted to convict Donald Trump for incitement of insurrection during his second impeachment trial, which followed the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021 — a decision that elicited strong backlash from fellow members of the GOP.

In January 2023, Sasse departed from the Senate to assume the role of president at the University of Florida, where his appointment faced protests from students and faculty due to his opposition to same-sex marriage, conservative views on various LGBTQ issues, and his perceived lack of experience in managing such a large institution.

Ben Sasse's wife was diagnosed with epilepsy

Sasse resigned from the university presidency at the end of July 2024 after his wife, Melissa, was diagnosed with epilepsy; however, he continued to teach at the university.

Ben and Melissa Sasse are parents to three children, which include one daughter serving in the US Air Force, another daughter who has recently graduated from college, and a 14-year-old son.