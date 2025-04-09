Virginia mass shooting leaves 3 dead: What we know so far

At least three people were confirmed dead after a mass shooting incident in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Tuesday, ABC 7 reported. Deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office were called to Olde Greenwich Circle around 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday and found multiple people with gunshot wounds. Three people were pronounced dead while three others were transported to local hospitals with injuries. A search is underway for the suspect and people have been asked to avoid the area.

A mass shooting incident occurred in Fredericksburg, Virginia.(Pixabay)