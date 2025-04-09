Menu Explore
Virginia mass shooting leaves 3 dead: What we know so far

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Apr 09, 2025 05:22 AM IST

A mass shooting incident occurred in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Tuesday evening. Three people were confirmed dead. A search is underway for the suspect.

At least three people were confirmed dead after a mass shooting incident in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on Tuesday, ABC 7 reported. Deputies with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office were called to Olde Greenwich Circle around 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday and found multiple people with gunshot wounds. Three people were pronounced dead while three others were transported to local hospitals with injuries. A search is underway for the suspect and people have been asked to avoid the area.

A mass shooting incident occurred in Fredericksburg, Virginia.(Pixabay)

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
News / World News / US News / Virginia mass shooting leaves 3 dead: What we know so far
