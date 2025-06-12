Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
French doctor claims Israel mistreated Greta Thunberg and other activists

ByHT News Desk
Jun 12, 2025 12:52 AM IST

André Baptiste said that Greta Thunberg and others had been mocked and deliberately deprived of sleep in order to psychologically torture them.

A French doctor on-board the humanitarian aid boat heading to Gaza stated that Israeli authorities had been abusive towards Greta Thunberg and the other activists.

Greta Thunberg and other activists were reportedly psychologically mistreated after they were intercepted by Israeli authorities(AFP)
André Baptiste told reporters after arriving in France, that the Swedish climate activist and others had been mocked and deliberately deprived of sleep in order to torture them.

“I don't have the legal qualifications to specify what happened, but there were acts of mistreatment,” André said, according to French news channel BFM TV.

The Israeli authorities, who had intercepted the pro-Palestinian boat led by the Freedom Flotilla Organisation, allegedly played loud music and danced to prevent the activists from sleeping. Baptiste also claimed that they were not given enough access to food and water.

The Madleen left Italy on June 1 to deliver aid to Gaza amid Israeli bombing and blockades preventing aid into the war-torn region. There were 12 passengers on the boat, including Thunberg. 

The boat was intercepted 200 kilometres away from the Gaza coast by the Israeli naval forces. Thunberg and four others agreed to sign deportation documents and arrived in France on Wednesday. The eight others remain in Israeli custody awaiting a court hearing.

The Israeli government, led by prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the boat had violated Israel's naval blockade and dismissed the mission as a “selfie yacht” used as a publicity stunt.

Greta Thunberg, meanwhile, accused the Israeli authorities of kidnapping the activists in international waters and taking them to Israel against their will.

Upon her return to France, 22-year-old Thunberg said, "This is yet another intentional violation of rights that is added to the list of countless other violations that Israel is committing." 

She also said that the voyage was a peaceful protest against Israel's blockade of Gaza amid a deteriorating humanitarian crisis there.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics.
