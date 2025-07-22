Search
Ghislaine Maxwell to testify about Jeffrey Epstein, US Congress to subpoena her: What we know

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Jul 22, 2025 11:53 pm IST

Republican Tim Burchett introduced a motion to compel Ghislaine Maxwell to testify before the House Oversight Committee.

US Congress is set to subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell to testify about the Jeffrey Epstein case. Republican Tim Burchett introduced a motion to compel Maxwell to testify before the House Oversight Committee, The Guardian reported.

Ghislaine Maxwell to testify about Jeffrey Epstein (Photo by Handout / US District Court for the Southern District of New York / AFP)(AFP)
“We’ve just got to get to the bottom of this thing, folks,” Burchett said in a statement posted on X. “It’s four years and we don’t need to tolerate this stuff any more.”

Burchett explained that he had introduced the motion directing James Comer, chairman of the committee, to authorize and issue a subpoena for Maxwell. Comer was “down with it,” Burchett said, adding, “I believe he’s going to issue the subpoena. He’s a stand-up guy.”

Burchett said he knows he would receive “blow back, and folks up here are going to be mad at me, but ultimately and with all sincerity, I’m gonna answer my creator on this issue.”

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence at present.

‘She’s the last one standing’

Burchett confirmed to Axios that he did not consult President Donald Trump before calling on the committee to subpoena Maxwell. However, he had written to Comer in the past, urging him to make Maxwell testify.

“She’s the last one standing,” Burchett said of Maxwell. “There’s nobody else alive that can tell us anything.”

Burchett added that he believes Maxwell could “tell us the operation, how it went down, who were the supporters of it ... ultimately I’d like to see justice.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson also confirmed to the New York Post that the GOP-led House Oversight Committee will “seek to subpoena” Maxwell for testimony “as expeditiously as possible. “Since Ms. Maxwell is in federal prison, the Committee will work with the Department of Justice and Bureau of Prisons to identify a date when Committee can depose her,” a committee rep said.

This announcement comes hours after the justice department revealed its plan to send Todd Blanche, the US deputy attorney general, to Florida to meet with Maxwell. Meanwhile, Trump asked attorney general Pam Bondi last week to ask a court to release all relevant grand jury testimony in the Epstein case. Maxwell attorney David Oscar Markus later confirmed on social media that “we are in discussions with the government and that Ghislaine will always testify truthfully.”

