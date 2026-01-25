Glam Doll Donuts breaks silence after tragic killing of Alex Pretti outside its Minneapolis store: ‘This will haunt us…’

Glam Doll Donuts, the doughnut shop located near the site where federal immigration enforcement agents shot and killed Alex Pretti in south Minneapolis on Saturday, has announced that it will be open to the public on Sunday, serving the community even if not for commercial purposes. Following the shooting of Alex Pretti by ICE agents, Glam Doll Donuts announced it will open Sunday, prioritizing community support over commerce. (Glam Doll Donuts)

After killing of 37-year-old nurse by ICE agents, Glam Doll Donuts stated that “The experience we had yesterday will haunt us all for life.”

Glam Doll Donuts pays tribute to Alex Pretti Pretti was shot and killed outside Glam Doll Donuts at around 9 am in a second fatal shooting at the hands of federal agents in Minneapolis. He was working as an intensive care unit nurse who demonstrated against President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.

“We have heavy hearts today and will for many to come. We've had this view everyday for almost 13 years. It will never be the same. The experience we had yesterday will haunt us all for life,” the store posted on Instagram.

“Alex Pretti will live with us forever. We are so sorry this happened to you. Our love to his family, friends and community is immeasurable,” the store added.

Glam Doll Donuts says workers are ‘traumatized’ According to Glam Doll Donuts, its employees are “traumatized right now.”

“Things are going to be tough here for a while. Making donuts is hard work that takes people and time and everyone is traumatized right now.”

“The tragedies we continue to experience together are horrifying but our people are beyond beautiful and we don’t take your shit. We need your love but the haters are loud so comments are off. We don’t have the patience for that now. Come say hi.”