Good Trouble Lives On anti-Trump protest time: When is it happening in your city?

The Trump administration has another challenge on its hands: the slew of protests against its policies continues as multiple po-democracy groups plan on organizing ‘Good Trouble Lives On’ protests to retaliate against some of the President’s recent policies. Rallies will be held on July 17 across the country in honor of former Congressman John Lewis’s fifth death anniversary. The name of the movement is inspired from his famous adage of creating “good trouble” to challenge authority as and when required. Good Trouble Lives On protests will be held on Thursday. (REUTERS)

“The Trump administration’s recent escalating authoritarian actions, attacks on DEI initiatives and voting rights, and dismantling of government agencies have raised alarm bells for democracy advocates, and that’s why we’re mobilizing,” reads an official press release issued by the organizers.

The movement is primarily being organized by the Transformative Justice Coalition, Black Voters Matter, The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, League of Women Voters, the Declaration for American Democracy Coalition, and Mi Familia en Acción, in coalition with a few other groups.

When and where are protests taking place?

The protests are scheduled to take place on Thursday (July 17). Here are all the protests happening across the country, as reported by Newsweek:

· Birmingham, Alabama: 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at Kelly Ingram Park, 500 17th St. N

· Kenai, Alaska: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Kenai Spur Highway and Main St.

· Tucson, Arizona: 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Reid Park Bandshell, 900 S Randolph Way

· Jonesboro, Arkansas: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Craighead Forest Park, 4910 S Culberhouse Rd.

· Los Angeles, California: 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 200 N Spring St.

· Denver, Colorado: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 1449 Lincoln St.

· Hartford, Connecticut: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Connecticut State Capitol, 210 Capitol Ave.

· Wilmington, Delaware: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 100 N Market St.

· Miami, Florida: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Florida International University Green Library, 11200 SW 8th St.

· Atlanta, Georgia: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 609 Thurmond St. NW

· Honolulu, Hawaii: 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hawaii State Public Library, 478 S King St.

· Twin Falls, Idaho: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at North Five Points, 107 Blue Lakes Blvd N

· Chicago, Illinois: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Daley Plaza, 50 W Washington St.

· Indianapolis, Indiana: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Indiana Statehouse, 200 W Washington St.

· Mount Vernon, Iowa: 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Highway 1 North and South

· Wichita, Kansas: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at East Douglas Ave. and North Broadway St.

· Lexington, Kentucky: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Robert F. Stephens Circuit Courthouse

· Lafayette, Louisiana: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Four Corners, West University Avenue and Cameron St.

· Portland, Maine: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Monument Square, 456 Congress St.

· Annapolis, Maryland: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lawyers Mall, 25 Calvert St.

· Boston, Massachusetts: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Liberty Mall, Boston Common

· Detroit, Michigan: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 16835 E Warren Ave.

· Saint Paul, Minnesota: 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 525 Fairview Ave. S

· Jackson, Mississippi: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 418 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

· St. Louis, Missouri: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Aloe PlazaBillings, Montana: 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Billings Public Library, 510 N Broadway

· Omaha, Nebraska: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Heartland of America Park at the Riverfront, 800 Douglas St.

· Carson City, Nevada: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Nevada State Legislature, 401 S Carson St.

· Concord, New Hampshire: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at New Hampshire State House, 107 N Main St.

· Newark, New Jersey: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Federal Building, 970 Broad St.

· Santa Fe, New Mexico: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at New Mexico State Capitol, 490 Old Santa Fe Trail

· New York, New York: 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Foley Square, Centre St.

· Durham, North Carolina: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 211 W Parrish St.

· Grand Forks, North Dakota: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Town Square, 1 S 3rd St.

· Columbus, Ohio: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square

· Tulsa, Oklahoma: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Woodland Hills Mall, 7021 S Memorial Dr.

· Portland, Oregon: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Willamette Park, 6500 S Macadam Ave.

· Philadelphia, Pennsylvania: 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Philadelphia City Hall, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd

· Providence, Rhode Island: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Rhode Island State House, 82 Smith St.

· Columbia, South Carolina: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at South Carolina State House, 1100 Gervais St.

· Sioux Falls, South Dakota: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Van Eps Park, 300 N Minnesota Ave.

· Nashville, Tennessee: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Tennessee State Library and Archives, 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way N

· Dallas, Texas: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Pacific Plaza, 401 N Harwood St.

· Salt Lake City, Utah: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 350 N State St.

· Montpelier, Vermont: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Vermont Statehouse Lawn, State St.

· Richmond, Virginia: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Monument Ave., from Stuart Circle to Willow Lawn Drive

· Seattle, Washington: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Seattle Central College, 1701 Broadway

· Charleston, West Virginia: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at West Virginia State Capitol, 1900 Kanawha Blvd E

· Milwaukee, Wisconsin: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Cathedral Square Park, 520 E Wells St.

· Laramie, Wyoming: 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Albany County Court House, 525 Grand Ave.

For more information, visit the official website of Good Trouble Lives On.

By Stuti Gupta