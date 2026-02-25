Google down in US right now? Users report internal server error

Google appears to be down for hundreds of users in the United States, with most reporting internal server errors. According to DownDetector, the outage reports began around 11 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. As of 11:10 p.m., the site had recorded nearly 10,000 outage reports. Most users are experiencing issues with Search, with many saying that results are not loading. Google search is down in US. (Reuters)

Users reported encountering the following error message: "Server Error. We're sorry but it appears that there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later."

Google has not yet responded to the outage reports.

Social media reports Several users took to social media to report the issues they were encountering.

One person wrote on X, "With all of the geopolitical instability at the moment, seeing the search engine that never goes having a widespread service outage is a little spooky."

Another added, "I google things like every 15 seconds so I was really concerned lol. I’ve never seen google down before wow."

A third user reported, "Google went down? I didn’t even know it could do that."