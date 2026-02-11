By Jasper Ward Governors to skip Trump meeting after White House invited only Republicans, source says

WASHINGTON, - The National Governors Association cancelled a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump later this month after the White House excluded Democratic governors, chairman Kevin Stitt told members on Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Governors from across the U.S. gather every year in Washington for the NGA meeting. It is tradition for the president to host the governors at the White House for a session with Cabinet secretaries, among other officials, and a black-tie dinner for the governors and their spouses.

"To disinvite individual governors to the White House sessions undermines an important opportunity for federal-state collaboration," Brandon Tatum, CEO of the bipartisan association representing U.S. governors, said in a statement.

"At this moment in our nation’s history, it is critical that institutions continue to stand for unity, dignity and constructive engagement."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The White House meeting, which was scheduled for February 20, was slated to be part of the association's annual winter gathering. The association's leadership is made up of nine members, including Republican Stitt and Democratic Maryland Governor Wes Moore, who serves as vice chairman.

The New York Times reported last week that Trump still planned to hold a separate, bipartisan dinner for governors and their spouses at the White House.

However, according to the newspaper, Trump personally blocked invites for Moore and Democratic Colorado Governor Jared Polis, who is also a member of the association.

"The National Governors Association has a long tradition of bipartisan gatherings to trade best practices and ideas, regardless of party affiliation. It's what Americans expect and deserve and unfortunately, the White House does not seem to feel the same," said David Turner, a spokesperson for Moore.

A spokesperson for Polis did not immediately respond when reached for comment.

