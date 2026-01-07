‘Greenland an ally, not an asset’, Republican Lisa Murkowski's reality check to Trump as WH issues big statement

Republican US Senator Lisa Murkowski from Alaska publicly disagreed with President Donald Trump on Tuesday regarding his interest in annexing Greenland. She asserted that the the US must view Greenland as an ally and foster new era of cooperation. Senator Murkowski urges cooperation over Trump's Greenland acquisition aspirations. (AP)

‘An ally, not an asset’ Taking to X, Murkowski wrote: “I continue to hope the administration’s rhetoric on Greenland is nothing more than posturing for a new era of cooperation, because any effort to claim or take the territory by force would degrade both our national security and our international relationships.”

“We have a long history of close cooperation with Greenland, dating back to World War II and continuing today with the Pituffik Space Base, and have always been able to achieve our mutual goals through strong diplomacy with its people,” she continued.

“As Greenland charts its future, we must see it as an ally, not an asset, and focus on continued partnership rather than possession.”

Murkowski's reminder to Trump comes as the POTUS has consistently hinted at the potential acquisition of Greenland, an autonomous region of the Kingdom of Denmark, as essential for deterring adversaries and safeguarding US interests in the Arctic.

