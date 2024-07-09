Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces she is pregnant with her first baby

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is entering a new chapter of her life: motherhood. Gypsy Rose Blanchard, known for her traumatic past, is now expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker, marking a new chapter in her life.(Gypsy Rose Blanchard/Instagram)

The 32-year-old, who gained national attention for her involvement in the 2015 killing of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, after enduring years of severe medical abuse, is now expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Ken Urker, 31.

Blanchard revealed the joyous news in a heartfelt video titled “I'm Pregnant, My Journey So Far,” which she posted on her YouTube channel on Tuesday, July 9.

“I know the rumours have been flying around for quite some time now,” she says in the video.

“And I'm happy to announce that I am 11 weeks pregnant.” More in the video, Blanchard expresses her excitement for this new phase of her life. “Ken and I are expecting our very first child come January of 2025,” she shares, her voice filled with joy.

“This was not planned at all, it was completely unexpected, but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood.”

“I know that there are going to be people who feel like I'm not ready to be a mother,” she shared later in the video, “and I don't know if anyone's really ready to be a mother.”

