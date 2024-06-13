Gypsy Rose Blanchard says, ‘I’ve kissed more girls than I have guys’ and…

Gypsy Rose Blanchard recently opened up about her “experiment” with sexuality, revealing her exploration during her time in prison in the second episode of her Lifetime series, ‘Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.’ Gypsy Rose Blanchard attends "The Prison Confessions Of Gypsy Rose Blanchard" Red Carpet Event on January 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“A big part of womanhood is learning to become comfortable with their sexuality, and for years I wasn’t,” she shared candidly in the episode.

“For a long time, I questioned my own sexuality because [when] I was a teenager or a pre-teen, I felt like I was attracted to girls, and I got to experiment with that in prison,” Blanchard continued.

“I think I’ve kissed more girls than I have guys.”

Blanchard, 32, served an eight-year sentence for the death of her abusive mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, and was released in December 2023.

Blanchard's love life was always in turmoil

Blanchard married Ryan Anderson in July 2022. However, the 32-year-old publicly announced their separation in March, citing issues such as Anderson's “food hoarding” and “snoring” habits.

The separation culminated in Blanchard filing for divorce on April 8, accompanied by a request for a restraining order just three days later.

Shortly after the divorce announcement, Blanchard was seen with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. She confirmed their reconciliation on April 30.

“We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future,” Blanchard told TMZ at the time.

Blanchard and Urker were previously engaged from 2018 to 2020.

The Los Angeles native disclosed Urker's plans to relocate to Louisiana to be closer to her and called him her “soulmate.” Still, she said that she was taking things slowly.

“I don’t want to move too fast because, you know, I want to pace myself,” Blanchard told Entertainment Tonight at Lifetime’s For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles.

“We’re just basically enjoying our time together and, you know, hopeful for what the future has.”