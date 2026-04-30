H-1B fraud row: 30 US companies under probe over alleged visa abuse network

Breaking 911 posted on X that the Texas Attorney General was initiating action against multiple firms, along with a copy of the press release dated April 30, 2026. The statement confirms that Civil Investigative Demands (CIDs) have been issued as part of an ongoing probe into alleged fraud tied to the visa system.

Ken Paxton has opened an investigation into nearly 30 North Texas businesses over suspected abuse of the H-1B visa programme, according to an official statement shared online.

Firms accused of operating ‘ghost offices’ Authorities have named several companies under investigation, including Tekpro IT LLC, Fame PBX LLC, 1st Ranking Technologies LLC, Qubitz Tech Systems LLC, Blooming Clouds LLC, Virat Solutions Inc., Oak Technologies Inc., Techpath Inc., and Techquency LLC.

According to the release, these entities are suspected of engaging in fraudulent practices aimed at exploiting the H-1B visa programme. Investigators allege that some firms operated so-called “ghost offices,” falsely presenting active business operations in order to sponsor foreign workers.

Also Read: Ghost jobs, real visas: How two Indian-origin men committed H-1B fraud in the US

Paxton vows crackdown on abuse In the statement, Paxton said his office would act firmly against misuse of the visa system. “I will not allow the H-1B program to be abused by bad actors seeking to use it as a loophole for allowing foreign nationals to invade Texas,” he said. “My office will continue working to uncover and put an end to fraud within the H-1B program.”

As part of the investigation, authorities have sought detailed records from the companies, including employee lists, descriptions of business activities, financial statements, and internal communications.

Also Read: Texas commentator Sara Gonzales, who accused H-1B techie of 'scam', claims certain Indians are gaming the visa system

Officials said the move is part of an ongoing effort to scrutinise the use of H-1B visas and ensure compliance with legal requirements.

The latest action builds on what the Attorney General’s office described as a continuing investigation into H-1B visa abuse, which has previously involved other Texas-based companies. The office said it is actively examining participants in the programme to ensure it operates within the law and prioritises the interests of American workers.