H-1B visa chaos: Fumed netizens reveal how Trump's latest move amplifying ‘hate and racism’ in US

The H-1B visa system recently underwent some major modifications under the Trump administration. In order to hire an H-1B employee, employers will now need to pay a $100,000 one-time fee. The US Chamber of Commerce is reportedly contemplating suing the Trump administration for charging an annual fee of $100,000 for H-1B visas(AP)

The fact that many American workers are losing their employment to H-1B immigrants is one of the primary causes of this development. Given these events, a Reddit user has expressed that the latest modifications have simply fueled animosity toward these visa holders.

“I am not even on H1B but my god the hate and racism just bolstered. The hate is just insane. People need to understand H1B was never the problem, it was offshoring. Now this proclamation, just boosted offshoring,” a Reddit post read.

Additionally, the person clarified that the issue was not just with the H-1B visa but rather with the outsourcing to foreign nations. Numerous tech firms, such as Amazon and Meta, outsource work to nations like India, the user continued, saying that it can be one of the reasons why Americans are losing their jobs.

Trump administration to be sued on H1-B visa fee hike

The US Chamber of Commerce is reportedly contemplating suing the Trump administration for charging an annual fee of $100,000 for H-1B visas. Indians and other foreign nationals employed in the US economy, which mostly depends on H-1B visas, are worried about the Trump administration's move. In order to gauge support for a lawsuit, representatives of the nation's biggest business lobby surveyed member firms, as per Bloomberg. According to those involved with the discussions who spoke on condition of anonymity, the group used a series of phone calls and Zoom sessions to get corporate input on possible lawsuits, according to the report.

Fumed netizens react to Reddit post

Commenting on the post, one person said, “Because it is less about reality and more about fear or resentment. Those who spewing absolute hateful racist stuff are themselves wounded , have unresolved issues , insecurities, frustrations with their own lives.”

“Who cares - people just need someone to blame and hate. These jobs aren't going to go to H1Bs or Americans. AI is here, gg,” another said, highlighting the surge of AI.

A third user highlighted that the visitors on H1B are not creating an issue, calling them industrious individuals who only wish to improve their own and their families' quality of life. Nobody is to blame for it. “You can't fault anyone for that. It is the companies who exploit the program to bring cheap labor/indentured servitude to America and avoid hiring American workers at living wages.”

“Americans also deserve to prosper in America,” the person concluded.