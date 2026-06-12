H-1B visa struggle leaves software developer torn between $85K vs $120K jobs: ‘Should I stay with my current employer?’

A Reddit post from a software developer navigating the uncertainty of the H-1B visa lottery has sparked discussion after the user asked whether it would be smarter to remain with their current employer or switch to a higher-paying job while on STEM OPT. The Reddit user said they are currently employed as a software developer with an annual salary of $85,000 while working in the US on STEM OPT. (X/@USAndIndia)

The user explained that they are currently working as a software developer earning $85,000 annually and are on STEM OPT, a temporary work authorization program available to international students in the US after graduation.

According to the post, the developer’s employer filed an H-1B registration this year, but the application was not selected in the lottery process. “My current company is willing to continue sponsoring me for next year’s H-1B lottery,” the user wrote.

Canada-to-L1 route vs Day 1 CPT option The Reddit user said their current employer had proposed an alternative pathway if future H-1B attempts are unsuccessful.

“If I’m still not selected, they have told me they can move me to their Canada office and potentially bring me back to the US later on an L-1 visa,” the post stated.

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However, the company reportedly does not allow employees to use Day 1 CPT: a controversial pathway some international students rely on to continue working while enrolled in academic programs.

At the same time, the software developer revealed they recently received another job offer worth $120,000 annually from a different employer.

The second company is also willing to sponsor H-1B applications and, according to the post, would permit employees to use Day 1 CPT if future visa lottery attempts fail. “I’m trying to decide which option is better from both a career and immigration perspective,” the user wrote while asking Redditors for advice.

Debate around H-1B The discussion comes amid online debates about H-1B visas, STEM OPT programs and the role of US education and employment pathways for international workers.

Also Read: Indian man on H-1B visa shares ‘brutal’ experience after being laid off, wife's H4 rejection: ‘Thinking of moving back’

Earlier, another viral Reddit thread questioned whether American universities are increasingly functioning as “immigration pathways” because many international students pursue US degrees partly to access OPT work permits and H-1B opportunities.

The H-1B program itself continues to face political and legal scrutiny in the US, while uncertainty around visa lotteries has pushed many international workers to explore alternative routes.