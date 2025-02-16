Halifax Walmart employee's death: New updates on tragic walk-in oven incident

The case surrounding the tragic death of 16-year-old Gursimran Kaur has been reopened following an investigation into the circumstances of her death at a Walmart store in Halifax, Nova Scotia. On October 19, Kaur's charred remains were discovered inside a large-scale bakery oven by her mother, sparking widespread shock and grief. The young employee, who had been working at the store, tragically lost her life in what authorities have called an extremely unusual and devastating incident. Investigation reopened into the tragic death of 16-year-old Gursimran Kaur at Walmart in Halifax, where her charred remains were found in a bakery oven. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

What happened in the Halifax Walmart case?

Around three years ago, Kaur and her mother emigrated from India to Canada and soon secured jobs at the store. However, on October 19, the latter noticed that her daughter had been missing from her assigned floor for over an hour. Her phone was also unreachable and switched off which was unusual for her. And then another employee who worked in the bakery section reported a “leakage” from the walk-in oven.

By the time emergency responders arrived, Kaur lost her life inside the oven and her mother found only the charred remains. In November, following an investigation, the police ruled out the possibility of foul play. However, the store remained closed till February 3 as teh store was under renovation.

After receiving clearance from police, the Halifax Walmart store has reopened, but the company confirmed it will remove the walk-in oven from the premises as part of its response to the tragedy. While the store resumes operations, the investigation into the circumstances surrounding Kaur's death is still ongoing, with authorities working to uncover how this devastating event occurred, as reported by Daily Mail.

Update on the Halifax Walmart case

Disturbing new details have emerged during the investigation, with sources telling CBC that the walk-in oven at the Halifax Walmart "did not lock" as it should have. This revelation has raised further concerns about the appliance's safety. In the wake of Kaur's tragic death, several TikTok videos have surfaced, showing Walmart employees demonstrating how they can step inside similar ovens and use the emergency release mechanism from the inside.

One employee said in a video, “This door does not close by itself... It doesn't latch. It's designed not to do that. You have to push it, hear the click.” Later, she commented that she was not trying to “theorise or form a conspiracy” but rather just wanted to share that the devastating incident was “hard to wrap my head around” when the walk-in ovens at Walmart were so safe to use, as reported by Daily Mail.

Both Kaur and her mother were active members of the Maritime Sikh Society, which has since set up a GoFundMe campaign to support the family through their "unimaginable and indescribable" grief. The fundraiser aims to raise funds to bring Kaur's father and brother, who remain in India, to Canada during this difficult time.