Hamburg home explosion: Fire erupts on West Lane in New York| Photos

A house exploded on West Lane in Hamburg, New York, on Monday evening. Photos showed flames and smoke coming from the scene. People on social media said they heard the blast from as far away as Lakeview, Derby, and Deer Springs. Home explosion reported in Hamburg.(UnSplash)

According to WGRZ, the explosion took place in the 5800 block of West Lane just before 9 p.m. Multiple fire departments are on-site conducting recovery efforts. Unconfirmed reports on social media suggest that a body has been found, but authorities have not yet released an official statement.

Reactions-

Many took to social media to share thoughts and prayers following the explosion.

“This is one of my worst fears being a home owner, this or a fire. Praying no one was injured and everyone got out safely. How does a house just explode? So scary,” one person wrote on Facebook.

Another wrote, “Live about 1.5 miles away shook the whole house looked outside and everyone in the neighborhood was walking around trying to figure out what happened and then the sirens started….. praying for everyone!”

A third person added, “It’s Lake View and it’s a house explosion too. I heard the fire sirens coming from the nearest fire station to me (I’m in Derby). I hope everyone is okay. Prayers.”

Another person wrote, “I live about a mile down the road from there and I really felt that. The house shook and my head even jolted while sitting at my dining room table. Prayers to the family.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information