Hannah Kobayashi returns to US but isn't greeted by family days after sister said ‘she does not wish to return to us’

BySumanti Sen
Dec 17, 2024 09:53 AM IST

Hawaii photographer Hannah Kobayashi, who went missing and prompted a huge manhunt, is back in the United States from Mexico, a new report has claimed.

Hawaii photographer Hannah Kobayashi, who went missing and prompted a huge manhunt, is back in the United States from Mexico, a new report has claimed. TMZ reported that the 30-year-old, who was found in Mexico, has returned to California in good health. Hannah, who is not under any duress, was greeted by her attorney in California, not her family.

Hannah Kobayashi returns to US but isn't greeted by family: Report (midorieve/Instagram)
Hannah Kobayashi returns to US but isn't greeted by family: Report (midorieve/Instagram)

This comes a few days after Hannah’s sister, Sydni Kobayashi, revealed that although Hannah has been found, the family has not physically seen her yet and has no “actual proof of where she is.” All they knew was she was somewhere in Mexico, and did not want to return to her family.

Sydni Kobayashi’s previous update

“We have only spoken to her over the phone, and she was allegedly found safe with Larie, but at this time, she does not wish to return to us,” Sydni said in a recent Facebook post. The Larie in question is Hannah’s aunt Larie Pidgeon, whom Sydni lashed out at for allegedly refusing to respect her and her mother’s feelings, and “creating a media circus” following her sister’s disappearance.

Sydni added in the post that while the family was “extremely relieved and glad” tha Hannah had been found, they “also have mixed and overwhelming feelings of exhaustion, devastation, and betrayal.” “In due time, the truth will surface, and we will all get the answers we truly deserve,” she added.

Hannah went missing while heading to New York City after missing a connecting flight to New York and being stranded in Los Angeles. She was later caught on camera crossing into Mexico. Reports suggested that she may have been involved in an immigration marriage scam.

During the search for Hannah, her father Ryan Kobayashi tragically died by suicide after jumping to his death. It is unclear what prompted him to take such a step.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

