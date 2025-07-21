Search
Monday, Jul 21, 2025
Hartford, Connecticut shooting: 2 men wounded as gunfire erupts in Asylum Hill neighborhood

BySumanti Sen
Published on: Jul 21, 2025 05:10 pm IST

Two men were injured in a shooting in Hartford, Connecticut, late Sunday night, July 20. The incident took place in Hartford's Asylum Hill neighborhood, as reported by CT Insider.

Hartford, Connecticut shooting: 2 men wounded as gunfire erupts in Asylum Hill neighborhood (Unsplash - representational image)

Officers responded to 69 Hawthorne St. shortly after 11:20 pm after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, WFSB reported. They arrived to find a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound, but he was alert and conscious. The victim was subsequently rushed to a hospital. Investigators were on the scene when another male victim, in his 30s, arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions were at the scene to take over the investigation. It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

