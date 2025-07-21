Hartford, Connecticut shooting: 2 men wounded as gunfire erupts in Asylum Hill neighborhood

Two men were injured in a shooting in Hartford, Connecticut, late Sunday night, July 20.
Two men were injured in a shooting in Hartford, Connecticut, late Sunday night, July 20. The incident took place in Hartford's Asylum Hill neighborhood, as reported by CT Insider.
Officers responded to 69 Hawthorne St. shortly after 11:20 pm after receiving a ShotSpotter notification, WFSB reported. They arrived to find a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound, but he was alert and conscious. The victim was subsequently rushed to a hospital. Investigators were on the scene when another male victim, in his 30s, arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.
The Hartford Police Department’s Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions were at the scene to take over the investigation. It is unclear if any arrests have been made.