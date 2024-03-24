Holland America's two crew members killed in ‘an incident’ onboard in Bahamas

Two Holland America Line crew members were killed in an “incident” in the engineering space of the cruise ship on Friday. At the time of the incident, unidentified crew members were onboard the Nieuw Amsterdam ship at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas. Authorities were notified following the incident, the company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, said in a statement. FILE - A Holland America cruise ship is shown in Victoria, Canada on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Two crew members on a Holland America cruise ship died during an “incident” in the ship's engineering space, the cruise line said. The unidentified crew members died Friday, March 22, 2024, while the Florida-based Nieuw Amsterdam was at Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas, Holland America said in a statement.(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)(AP)

2 Holland America Line crew members die onboard

The company said in a statement on Facebook, “We regret to share that while calling at Half Moon Cay, The Bahamas, there was an incident in an engineering space on board Nieuw Amsterdam, which sadly resulted in the death of two crew members.” Either the cause of their death or the nature of the incident hasn't yet been disclosed by the company.

Holland America's statement continued, “The appropriate authorities were notified, and the cause of the incident is currently being investigated.” “All of us at Holland America Line are deeply saddened by this incident and our thoughts and prayers are with our team members' families at this difficult time,” the statement added.

The company further revealed that it is holding counselling sessions for those left affected by this tragedy. “The safety, security, and welfare of all guests and crew are the company's absolute priority. We are offering counselling services to team members who may have been affected by this incident,” the statement concluded.

Tributes pour in for killed crew members

Following the company's statement, netizens expressed their condolences on Holland America's Facebook page. One user wrote, “Staff on these ships are so kind and hardworking. Condolences to their family, friends, and work mates.” Another commented on the platform, “Oh, I am so sorry for all involved. You have the best crew and they are such hard workers. Our condolences to the crew and their families.”