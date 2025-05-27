Houston severe storms leave over 180,000 without electricity: Centerpoint, Entergy power outage tracker, maps

Houston has been hit by numerous power outages due to strong and severe storms. On Memorial Day, storms deliver hail, torrential rain, and devastating wind gusts to northern Texas, leaving 60,000 people without electricity. Houston power outage(AP/Filed photo)

The Southern Plains saw severe thunderstorms on Monday, and at least six states were at risk of flooding and damaging winds, according to National Weather Service (NWS) forecasters.

According to a poweroutage.us map, over 56,000 individuals, including over 34,000 Oncor customers, were without power in Texas as of Monday at 11:15 a.m. ET.

The majority of outages occurred in eastern Texas, specifically in the counties of Houston, Jasper, San Augustine, Rusk, and Henderson.

NWS meteorologists have issued flash flood warnings and flood watches throughout the region. There were also strong thunderstorms warnings earlier Monday morning.

“Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are forecast to impact portions of the Southern Plains, Mid-South, and Tennessee Valley through Memorial Day,” NWS stated on Monday. “Severe thunderstorms may produce large hail, severe wind gusts, and a few tornadoes. Excessive rainfall is also likely and may result in scattered to numerous instances of flash flooding.”

NWS Houston announced on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday that two rounds of thunderstorms were predicted to reach the Houston forecast region on Monday. It struck in the Piney Woods area in the first round.

Later on Monday evening, the second round of storms is predicted.

After strong storms struck the area earlier this weekend, Oncor stated on X that its personnel worked through the night to recover power.

Houston power outage tracker

Over 180,000 people remained without electricity at one point on Tuesday morning.

Centerpoint Energy reports that 143,777 consumers were without power at 2:10 am.

As of 2:10 a.m., 29,603 people were without power, according to Entergy.

Houston power outages map and how to report one

Centerpoint or Energy should be contacted if you see a downed power line and you should also avoid the area.

Here's how to check status of your location.

To see the Entergy outage map, click this link. To report an outage at your house, click this link.

To report a power loss at your residence or to access the Centerpoint Energy outage map, click here.

Weather forecast for Houston

On Tuesday, there will be thunderstorms in Houston in the early morning. With rains, thunderstorms, and highs in the mid- to upper-80s, the erratic trend persists into Wednesday. Thursday appears to be a humid day with sporadic showers and thunderstorms. Highs of about 90 degrees are expected on Friday and Saturday, along with sporadic showers and thunderstorms.