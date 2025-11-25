Houston tornado: Twister from Cypress goes past Willowbrook to Jersey City - Check path, videos

A tornado originated in central Houston in Texas, on Monday afternoon, and moved northeast amid the NWS's thunderstorm warning for the area. The storm first originated in Cypress and then moved northeast past the Willowbrook area, and eventually hit Jersey City, leaving massive damage in its wake. Representational.(Unsplash)

Photos and videos surfaced on social media showing uprooted trees, damaged electric poles, and damage to structures.

Another massive supercell originated in the Cypress Forest and Loretta Road area of the Cypress on Monday, around 1:45 p.m. local time. Videos surfaced from Spring near Cypress, as well.

Here's a video of a supercell in Cypress shared by the X account of Houston Storm Chasers.

Video of the earlier storm from Cypress moving past the Willowbrook neighborhood, Spring, and Jersey City also surfaced. Below is a video of the storm in the Willobrook neighborhood.

Here are some photos of the tornado damages in Cypress on Monday shared by a local.

Severe Weather Across Texas On Monday

Multiple areas of Texas were put under a tornado warning on Monday by the NWS. Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are expected to sweep through the Brazos Valley, Houston Metro, and the East Texas Pineywoods areas.

This was part of a broader severe weather event driven by a low-pressure system bringing strong wind shear, Gulf moisture, and instability.

In Houston, a tornado watch is active in the Houston metro area until 7:00 PM CST. The initial warning covered counties like Harris, Montgomery, Waller, and Fort Bend, but later, the warnings were cancelled for Harris and Montgomery County.

This story is being updated.