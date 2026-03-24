Dayton Webber: How did he lose his limbs? Old video of cornhole pro firing gun viral amid murder row; watch

The case of Dayton Webber, a professional cornhole athlete with no arms or legs, who has been accused of a fatal shooting, has sparked a lot of interest. Webber, 27, allegedly fatally shot a passenger in a car he was driving on Sunday (March 22) after an argument. Dayton Webber. (Charles County Sheriff's Office and Dayton Webber on X)

The murder case has sparked a lot of curiosity, with many wondering how Webber, "acting alone" as per the Charles County Sheriff's Office, could drive a car and fatally shoot someone. It has also sparked curiosity around the life of James Webber, especially the childhood disease that led to him losing his limbs.

Dayton Webber has been booked at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail in Virginia since Monday for allegedly shooting 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells. He is waiting to be extradited to Maryland to be tried for murder.

Meanwhile, to assuage the curiosity of those who have been wondering how Webber could fire a gun, videos of the 27-year-old busy with shooting have not gone viral on social media. Here's a video from January 2024, which showed James Webber's expertise in loading and firing guns.