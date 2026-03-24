Dayton Webber: How did he lose his limbs? Old video of cornhole pro firing gun viral amid murder row; watch
Viral videos show Dayton James Webber handling and firing guns amid murder case. He lost all limbs at 10 months due to severe infection and sepsis.
The case of Dayton Webber, a professional cornhole athlete with no arms or legs, who has been accused of a fatal shooting, has sparked a lot of interest. Webber, 27, allegedly fatally shot a passenger in a car he was driving on Sunday (March 22) after an argument.
The murder case has sparked a lot of curiosity, with many wondering how Webber, "acting alone" as per the Charles County Sheriff's Office, could drive a car and fatally shoot someone. It has also sparked curiosity around the life of James Webber, especially the childhood disease that led to him losing his limbs.
Dayton Webber has been booked at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail in Virginia since Monday for allegedly shooting 27-year-old Bradrick Michael Wells. He is waiting to be extradited to Maryland to be tried for murder.
Meanwhile, to assuage the curiosity of those who have been wondering how Webber could fire a gun, videos of the 27-year-old busy with shooting have not gone viral on social media. Here's a video from January 2024, which showed James Webber's expertise in loading and firing guns.
How Did Daton Webber Lose His Limbs?
According to reports, at 10 months old, Dayton Webber contracted a severe streptococcus pneumonia blood infection, leading to life-threatening sepsis. All four limbs, hands, forearms, and most of legs had to be amputated to stop the infection from spreading.
Also read: Dayton Webber: 5 things to know about amputee cornhole athlete accused of murder in Maryland
Webber has spoken about how he spent four months in the hospital as a 10-month-old fighting the illness. He had recounted that the doctors gave him only a 3% chance of survival.
What Is Dayton Webber Accused Of?
Dayton Webber was driving a Tesla SUV on Sunday night with three people- one, the victim Bradrick Michael Wells, seated on the front seat, and two others seated on the backseat. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said that Webber shot Wells after an argument, which led to his death.
According to the two passengers in the backseat who complained to the police about Webber, the cornhole pro stopped the car near the Radio Station Road and Llano Drive and asked for their help in removing the body from the car. They refused and got out of the car.
Dayton Webber then drove off, leaving the two passengers behind. Police later discovered Well's body in the Newport Church Road in Charlotte Hall, Maryland.
Police then managed to track down Webber's car to Charlottesville, Virginia, 100 miles away from where Wells' body was found. He was then arrested from a hospital in Charlottesville.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More