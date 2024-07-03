How to keep your pets calm during Independence Day Fireworks

As everyone gathers around for celebrations of the Fourth of July with fun, food and fireworks, let us not forget our furry friends. It is believed that a large number of pets run away from their homes during the national holiday. While we enjoy and understand the light and noise of fireworks, it is not the same case with our paw friends. The loud noises of firecrackers can create anxiety and fear among your pets. Hence, here are a few ways suggested by experts to calm down your pets during the loud celebration of Independence Day. Here is how you can calm your pets during the Fourth of July fireworks.

Keep your pet away from fireworks

Try to keep your pet away from the loud noise of firecrackers during the evening of the firecrackers, suggested Dr. Judy Morgan, as reported by the American Kennel Club. If your pet does not react well to thunderstorms, then the loud crackle of fireworks might also not sit well with them. Make a safe haven for them in the basement or somewhere the noise will not penetrate much.

Petting your dog

Show your pets a little more affection on days of fireworks to assure them of your presence. It helps them calm down and believe there is no threat around them. According to USA Today, do not leave them alone at home. Give your pet strong and firm pats on the back. At least one person should stay with the pet during a fireworks show. Play some soft music or white noise to distract them from the events outside.

Weighted blankets and thundershirts

One can buy weighted blankets or thunder shirts for their pets for the eve of fireworks. Wearing them helps pets reduce their anxiety and has a balmy effect on them, very similar to how weighted blankets comfort humans.

Medications

Pets who get extra nervous, jumpy or scared due to loud noises can take the help of certain prescribed medications to help them. As reported by USA Today, Veterinarian Diana Watkins, advises providing your pets with only veterinary-grade medications if using this method as counter anti-anxiety supplements are not regulated by the FDA and can be harmful for your furry friends.

Correct collar ID

Make sure to mark your pet’s collar with correct information such as your name, address and phone number. This helps in cases where the pet runs away due to fear or anxiety. One can go a step ahead and invest in a GPS locator via which you can track your pet.

Go for a stroll before night

The American Kennel Club suggests taking your pet for a stroll outside before the fireworks begin in the evening. Avoid night walks on the Fourth of July rather go on a long walk with your pet before the sunsets. Keep them on a leash just in case you don't make it home before the fireworks are set off.

Consider hiring a trainer

One can desensitise pets towards loud noises such as thunderstorms or fireworks by hiring a trainer. The trainer will condition and help your pet’s behaviour to get accustomed to the loud sound. This will reduce their fear and anxiety to great levels.