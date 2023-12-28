Hello and welcome to HT World – your one-stop shop for the latest news, the top trends, and a little more… Nikki Haley with Donald Trump (File Photo)(REUTERS)

1) During an audience question-answer round, Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor was asked: "What was the cause of the United States Civil War?” Her answer left everyone shocked.

2) Meanwhile, another Republican hopeful, Vivek Ramaswamy blasted the Bank of America for its move to provide home loans “without down payment” to people from Black and Hispanic Communities. Vivek Ramaswamy said: “Mark my words: This act of “anti-racism” today will be called “systemic racism” tomorrow - when minorities end up defaulting on these loans.” Read more.

3) One of Hollywood’s classic moments saw Trump cameo in Home Alone. While director Chris Columbus claimed that Trump bullied his way into the original, Trump says that Columbus was “begging him to make a cameo in Home Alone 2”. Read more.

4) A chilling video has captured the moment three armed men ambushed a vehicle in Queens and murdered a 28-year-old mom sitting in the front passenger seat. Clarisa Burgos was in a black Honda sedan when the tragedy took place. Her car was pulled over near 127th Street and Liberty Avenue in Richmond Hill. Read more.

5) James Bond might have a licence to kill, but Pierce Brosnan has to follow the law of the land, as he found himself in legal trouble for trespassing into restricted areas of Yellowstone National Park. Read more.

6) Ricky Gervais' latest Netflix stand-up special, Armageddon, is a masterclass in the art of stagnation. It's a comedic exploration of the end of the world, and one can't help but feel that perhaps the real apocalypse is the lack of evolution in Gervais's comedy. Read more.



7) Ahead of 2024, experts have already shared their predictions about cryptocurrency. Here's what they are saying.

8) Check out how your day’s going to go with our handy horoscope.

9) Riddle of the Day

"I am not alive, but I grow; I don't have lungs, but I need air; I don't have a mouth, but water kills me. What am I?" Find out the answer.

10) To wrap up, here are some New Year's traditions from around the world.